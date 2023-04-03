Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $152,250.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

