Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $152,250.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,439,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $554.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

