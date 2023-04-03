Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells 7,674 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 99 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $2,979.90.

On Monday, March 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $310,133.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26.

On Monday, February 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. 711,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,905. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

