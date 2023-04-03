Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,230 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 912.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 628,973 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

