Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. 25,478,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,641,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

