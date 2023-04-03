Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.93 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00017711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $40.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,305,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,173,090 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

