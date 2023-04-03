Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.60

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.
Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
Further Reading
