Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,173 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 467,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.40. 15,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,277. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

