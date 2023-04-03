Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.85. 902,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.54%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

