Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stake Increased by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 6.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EELV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. 33,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.