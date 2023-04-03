Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AGNC, AGR, ALIM, AMN, AMPS, AMZN, ANGO, AREC, AXTA, BAC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 3rd:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $8.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $147.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €34.00 ($36.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $372.00 to $430.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $59.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.40 ($36.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.80 to C$1.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $87.00 to $79.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $33.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 775 ($9.52) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $12.50 to $10.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.30 to $2.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $310.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $238.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$0.90.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $399.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $310.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.50 to $19.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $109.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $303.00 to $325.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $186.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.50.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,920 ($48.16) to GBX 4,265 ($52.40).

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $290.00 to $326.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $17.50 to $18.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.40 to $0.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

