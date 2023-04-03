Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synovus Financial (SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/30/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $35.00.
  • 3/22/2023 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 3/16/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

