Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synovus Financial (SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $35.00.

3/22/2023 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

Get Synovus Financial Corp alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.