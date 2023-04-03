Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $109.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ipsen from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ipsen Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

