IPVERSE Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $887,273.36 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

