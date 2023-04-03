iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.41. 99,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,111. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

