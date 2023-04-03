iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

