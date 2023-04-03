iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.91

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $93.91, with a volume of 643090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

