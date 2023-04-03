iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lowered by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,553 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

