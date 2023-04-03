iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.50

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 1721352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

