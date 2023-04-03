iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $117.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

