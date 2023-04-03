iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 8th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $72,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $243.07. 557,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $283.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

