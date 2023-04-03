iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 15,610,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

