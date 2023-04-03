iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after buying an additional 332,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $262.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

