iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.85

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 54794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

