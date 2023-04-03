iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Position Lifted by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 1.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,591,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,105. The stock has a market cap of $781.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

