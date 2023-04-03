iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,035 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $92.42. 136,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,715. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $105.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.