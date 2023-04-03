Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of JXN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

