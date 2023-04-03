Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 308,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,667. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

