Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.08

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Japan Steel Works Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.69.
Japan Steel Works Company Profile
The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.
