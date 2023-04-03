Jet Protocol Price Down 2.2% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $144,662.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,889.31 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194077 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,128.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

