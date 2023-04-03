John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.27

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 43176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

