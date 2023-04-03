Joystick (JOY) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Joystick has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $779.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,469.04 or 0.99776496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05507356 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,003.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

