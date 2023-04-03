JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €124.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DG. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG traded up €0.30 ($0.32) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €105.72 ($113.68). 1,082,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of €105.98 and a 200-day moving average of €97.55.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.