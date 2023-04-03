JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $79.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.27 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

