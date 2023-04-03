JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

