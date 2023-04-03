Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $38.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

