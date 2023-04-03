KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.32.
KE Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.