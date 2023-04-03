KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.32.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KE by 63.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.