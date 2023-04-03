Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

