Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE KMT opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

