Kennon Green & Company LLC Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on K. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
