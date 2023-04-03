Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Novartis makes up 1.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. 478,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
