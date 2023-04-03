Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Novartis makes up 1.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.73. 478,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.