Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SSNC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $56.59. 62,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

