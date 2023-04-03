Kennon Green & Company LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.30. 159,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,525. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

