Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KEN stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. 91,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

