Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.17

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 312235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 1,678,491 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,646,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 683,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,703,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 293,276 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

