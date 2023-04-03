KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KVH Industries by 66.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.