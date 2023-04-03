KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
KVH Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
