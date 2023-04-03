Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. 436,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,983. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.