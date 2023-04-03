Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.0% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.98% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 223.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $47.40.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

