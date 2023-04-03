Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 63,219 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,926. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

