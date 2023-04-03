Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.63 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $993.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth $6,039,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 15,256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 421,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

