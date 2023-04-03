Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,686,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,084,200 shares.The stock last traded at $133.91 and had previously closed at $131.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Life Storage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis raised its stake in Life Storage by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

